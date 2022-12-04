Opening odds for Ravens vs. Steelers matchup in Week 14

The NFL is working through the Week 13 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off this coming week at Acrisure Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Ravens will be hoping Lamar Jackson, who was injured in the team’s Week 13 win, will be good to go for this rivalry game. The Steelers got a win over the Falcons, so both teams are coming into this one with some positive momentum.

The Steelers are somehow 5-7 after pulling out another sneaky win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 on the road. Pittsburgh has won three of four games and have an outside shot at getting into the playoffs in the AFC with four games remaining in the season.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. With the status of Jackson in question due to his knee injury, there aren’t current lines posted on DKSB for Ravens-Steelers.

December 4

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

November 29

Point spread: Ravens -4.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Ravens -175, Steelers +150