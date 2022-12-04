Opening odds for Dolphins vs. Chargers matchup in Week 14

The NFL is working through the Week 13 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. The Dolphins and Chargers will face off this coming week at SoFi Stadium on Sunday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Dolphins got a dose of reality against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. After a bye week and a game against the Houston Texans, the Dolphins fell 33-17 to the Niners. Tua Tagovailoa threw two INTs in the loss and Miami lost despite Jimmy Garoppolo leaving the game early and Brock Purdy taking over for most of the game.

The Chargers fell to the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20 in Week 13. Los Angeles’ running game was held in check, only accounting for 72 yards on 22 carries in the loss. The Chargers are well behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West despite the Chiefs losing to the Bengals on Sunday.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Dolphins vs. Chargers in their Week 14 matchup.

December 4

Point spread: Dolphins -1.5

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -125, Chargers +105

November 29

Point spread: Dolphins -1

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -120, Chargers +100

Early pick: Dolphins -1.5

Miami had a tough time on Sunday vs. the Niners. The Chargers don’t have a defense that compared to San Fran. The Dolphins offense should come back alive against the Chargers in Week 13 and this game is very close. Miami may not have to travel far if they opt to just stay in California. Not that it matters much. Still. the Dolphins should bounce back on offense and put up points vs. the Chargers.