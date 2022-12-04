Opening odds for Jaguars vs. Titans matchup in Week 14

The NFL is working through the Week 13 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans will face off this coming week at Nissan Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Both teams are coming into this game off brutal losses in Week 13. The Jaguars got embarrassed by the Lions, while the Titans got stomped by the Eagles. Neither team was able to get anything done offensively, so that will be a focus heading into Week 14.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Jaguars vs. Titans in their Week 14 matchup.

December 4

Point spread: Titans -3.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Titans -180, Jaguars +155

November 29

Point spread: Titans -4

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Titans -205, Jaguars +175

Early pick: Titans -3.5

The Titans were routed by the Eagles on Sunday, but that’s not a crazy result with the way the Eagles can put up points. This week they get a much easier opponent and one that is coming off getting pummeled by the Lions. The Titans should be able to handle the Jaguars without much of a problem, having the better defense and more efficient offense in Week 14.