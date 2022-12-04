 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening odds for Bucs vs. 49ers matchup in Week 14

We take an early look at the DraftKings Sportsbook betting lines for Bucs vs. 49ers in Week 14.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The NFL is working through the Week 13 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. The Bucs and 49ers will face off this coming week at Levi’s Stadium, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The 49ers got a big win over the Dolphins in Week 13, but it came at a big cost. Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot and is going to have season-ending surgery. Brock Purdy came on in impressive relief in the win and will likely get the start in Week 14.

The Bucs close out Week 13 on Monday when they face the Saints. They’re 5-6 and coming off an overtime loss to the Saints in Week 12.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bucs vs. 49ers in their Week 14 matchup.

Bucs vs. 49ers

December 4

Point spread: TBD — pending adjustment for Garoppolo injury
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

November 29

Point spread: 49ers -6.5
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: 49ers -255, Bucs +215

More From DraftKings Nation