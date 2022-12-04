Opening odds for Bucs vs. 49ers matchup in Week 14

The NFL is working through the Week 13 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. The Bucs and 49ers will face off this coming week at Levi’s Stadium, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The 49ers got a big win over the Dolphins in Week 13, but it came at a big cost. Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot and is going to have season-ending surgery. Brock Purdy came on in impressive relief in the win and will likely get the start in Week 14.

The Bucs close out Week 13 on Monday when they face the Saints. They’re 5-6 and coming off an overtime loss to the Saints in Week 12.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bucs vs. 49ers in their Week 14 matchup.

December 4

Point spread: TBD — pending adjustment for Garoppolo injury

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

November 29

Point spread: 49ers -6.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: 49ers -255, Bucs +215