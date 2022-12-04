Opening odds for Panthers vs. Seahawks matchup in Week 14

The NFL is working through the Week 13 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. The Panthers and Seahawks will face off this coming week at Lumen Field, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Panthers are coming off a Week 13 bye. They are 4-8 and coming off a 23-10 home upset of the Broncos. They’ve won two of their past three games. Of course, the Broncos and Falcons aren’t wins to write home about, but they have stayed competitive under interim head coach Steve Wilks.

The Seahawks came from behind in Week 13 to beat the Rams 27-23, but it was closer than expected with the Rams missing a host of their top players. At 7-5, they are very much in the playoff race and have much more need for a win than the Panthers do this week.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Panthers vs. Seahawks in their Week 14 matchup.

December 4

Point spread: Seahawks -6

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -255, Panthers +215

November 29

Point spread: Seahawks -7

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -295, Panthers +245

Early pick: Seahawks -6

The Seahawks defense is not good, but the Panthers offense is also not very good. Sam Darnold looked like the best Panthers QB last week, but he’s still Sam Darnold. Going up to Seattle is going to be tough and I expect Seattle can win without much trouble.