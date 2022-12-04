Opening odds for Chiefs vs. Broncos matchup in Week 14

The NFL is working through the Week 13 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. The Chiefs and Broncos will face off this coming week at Empower Field at Mile High, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Chiefs lost 27-24 in Cincinnati, unable to get a small bit of revenge from last year’s AFC title game. With the loss, Kansas City drops to second in the AFC, but maintains their three-game lead on the Chargers, who lost to the Raiders.

The Broncos lost a heart-breaker in the closing seconds against the Ravens in Week 13. Tyler Huntley replaced an injured Lamar Jackson and engineered a last minute touchdown drive to give Baltimore a 10-9 lead. Brandon McManus missed a 63-yard field goal as time expired and Denver dropped to 3-9.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Chiefs vs. Broncos in their Week 14 matchup.

December 4

Point spread: Chiefs -8

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -365, Broncos +300

November 29

Point spread: Chiefs -7

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -300, Broncos +250

Early pick: Chiefs -8

The Broncos could very well make some noise in this rivalry game, but Denver stinks. They gave the Ravens trouble, but I think they are running on fumes and are going to have a bit letdown after coming up short against Baltimore.