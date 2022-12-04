Opening odds for Patriots vs. Cardinals matchup in Week 14 on Monday Night Football

The NFL is working through the Week 13 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. The Patriots and Cardinals will face off on Monday Night Football this coming week at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Patriots head into the primetime match on a two-game losing streak. Their loss in Minnesota was a tough one, but their 24-10 home loss to the Bills on Thursday was a bigger deal in the divisional standings and potential tiebreaker scenarios. They face a Cardinals team that is having a disappointing season. They are 4-8 and coming out of a bye week. Prior to their bye, they’d lost two straight and four of their past five.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Patriots vs. Cardinals in their Week 14 matchup.

December 4

Point spread: Patriots -1.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Patriots -115, Cardinals -105

November 29

Point spread: Patriots -2

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Patriots -125, Cardinals +105

Early pick: Cardinals +2

This is a bit of a last stand game for the Cardinals. They’re 4-8 and their playoff chances are faint. However, they’re coming out of a bye week and facing a struggling Patriots squad. If they can’t come out hot in this one and secure a win, it is time to fire Kliff Kingsbury.