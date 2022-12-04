Geno Smith start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks will look to snap a two-game skid as they travel for an NFC West showdown with the Los Angeles Rams. Sunday’s contest marks the first action between these two teams this season, and Seattle will look to Geno Smith once more under center. The veteran quarterback has been a reliable fantasy option all season long, but does that remain the case in Week 13?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Smith continues to operate as a fantasy football QB1 after throwing for a season-high 328 yards last week against the Raiders. The veteran signal-caller also threw for two touchdowns, albeit with an interception, to finish with 19.32 fantasy points in Week 12. Last week’s performance marks the fourth-straight game in which Smith has totaled 19+ fantasy points, and he has a great chance to extend that streak versus a limited Rams defense on Sunday.

Last year’s Super Bowl-winning defense has not carried over into this season as the Rams are giving up a solid 15.1 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Los Angeles is ranked 20th in pass defense as they allow 226.1 yards per game through the air, but the biggest factor will be the absence of their best defensive player. After suffering a high ankle sprain, star defensive tackle Aaron Donald is set to miss the first game of his NFL career on Sunday. While his absence adds another blow to a forgettable season for the Rams, it should put Smith at ease knowing that his job in making plays from the pocket gets significantly easier without the added pass rush.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Smith has been a top-10 fantasy quarterback all season and there’s no reason to stray away from that belief in Week 13. With a limited Rams defense on the field, fire up the Seahawks quarterback with added upside in this matchup.