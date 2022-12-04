Kenneth Walker III start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks go head-to-head in their first matchup with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13. The Seahawks have had a number of positive takeaways from this season, including the rising play of rookie running back Kenneth Walker III. Although he has had a couple of quiet performances as of late, should he remain a fixture in fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III

Walker continues to pay dividends for fantasy managers no matter the circumstances against him each week. The Seahawks’ rookie was limited to just 26 yards on 14 carries for a pedestrian 1.9 yards per attempt, but he salvaged the day with two rushing scores. As a result, he finished with 16.9 PPR fantasy points, making it now seven-straight games in which he’s totaled double-digit fantasy performances. Despite now having back-to-back games with under 30 rushing yards the rookie continues to have a knack for reaching the end zone.

That should put fantasy managers’ minds at ease given that he heads into a tougher matchup in Week 13, statistically speaking. The Rams allow the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game and allow 16.2 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, which is the sixth-fewest in the NFL. But Los Angeles will be without a key piece in Aaron Donald, who is set to miss the first NFL game of his career due to a high-ankle sprain. That should make things easier for Walker in this matchup, and his looks in the red zone should help salvage any low yardage with potential rushing scores.

Start or sit in Week 13?

No matter the low yardage over the past few weeks, Walker continues to be an excellent value play for fantasy managers. He remains a must-start in this week’s road matchup with the Rams.