DK Metcalf start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks meet the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13 as this marks the first showdown between the NFC West rivals this season. Seattle’s fourth-ranked offense has had success both through the air and on the ground, and veteran wideout DK Metcalf has remained heavily involved throughout this season. Does he make sense as a starter in fantasy lineups for Week 13?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

Metcalf is coming off his second-highest fantasy total of the season after finishing with 20.0 PPR fantasy points against the Raiders last week. The veteran wideout hauled in 11 of his 15 targets for a total of 90 yards, marking the first instance of him surpassing 80 receiving yards since Week 5. He continues to remain heavily involved in the passing game as he’s riding a four-game streak of finishing in double-digit fantasy scoring, with an excellent opportunity to keep the momentum going versus the Rams.

Los Angeles allows an average of 21.1 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, and their 20th-ranked pass defense illustrates that opposing teams have found success in exploring them through the air. Though Metcalf may draw primary coverage from Jalen Ramsey, quarterback Geno Smith should have much more ease in the pocket. Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald is set to miss the first game of his NFL career on Sunday, so Metcalf could benefit from what appears to be a deteriorating Rams defense as they close out the season.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Metcalf continues to remain heavily involved in the offense, and he still posts double-digit scoring despite the lack of finding the end zone. Start him as a solid WR2 with upside versus what seems to be a limited Rams defense this Sunday.