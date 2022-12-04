Tyler Lockett start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks will look to bounce back from their loss last week as they prepare for an NFC West showdown with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13. The Seahawks' top-10 passing offense has been highlighted by the play of Tyler Lockett, but does the veteran wideout make sense as a fantasy starter this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Lockett continues to be the epitome of fantasy football consistency as he has totaled double-digit fantasy scoring in all but two games this season. Last week against the Raiders the veteran receiver posted another solid stat line, finishing second in targets with 7 and notching 68 receiving yards while adding a touchdown. His 15.8 PPR fantasy performance last week marks his seventh-straight game in double figures and marks four straight games in which he has found the end zone.

Sunday’s matchup with the Rams offers another excellent opportunity for Lockett as the likelihood of DK Metcalf drawing the coverage of Jalen Ramsey seems high. Los Angeles allows 21.1 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers and their 20th-ranked pass defense gives up 226.1 yards per game through the air. The Rams have given up 25+ points in three-straight games and appear to be free-falling, with the absence of Aaron Donald this week being the cherry on top. Lockett has an excellent chance to exploit what has been a subpar Rams secondary.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Lockett has given no reason for fantasy managers to doubt his value and the trend continues this week against the Rams. Start the veteran wideout in fantasy lineups accordingly.