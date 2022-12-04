Cam Akers, Kyren Williams start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

We are in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The Los Angeles Rams will welcome the Seattle Seahawks to town for an NFC West divisional game. The Rams are dealing with major injury concerns with their team, with Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson already out for the game and quarterback Matthew Stafford was ruled out on Friday. It will be backup quarterback John Wolford back under center for the Rams. This could see the offense keep the ball on the ground giving Cam Akers and Kyren Williams a boost in workload.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Cam Akers & Kyren Williams

Since the team waived Darrell Henderson Jr., Cam Akers has been getting the starting nod in the backfield. So far this season, Akers has played in nine games and has 84 rushing attempts for 274 yards and a touchdown. He usually isn’t involved in the passing game as he has come down with two of his six targets for only 18 additional yards.

Williams has played in four games since being activated off of IR. He is getting ramped up in the offense and has played well in limited action. Williams has only 19 carries but has 80 rushing yards with them. He has brought in seven of his eight targets for 63 more yards but has yet to score his first career touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Akers and Williams have a great matchup this weekend. The Seahawks' defense is allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Akers should be started in your fantasy football lineups due to his anticipated workload as the lead running back. The question really comes down to Williams and whether or not you should play him. You could start him as a risky flex play, but I would only do that in PPR leagues since he gets more targets than Akers.

Neither running back excelled in Week 10 when Wolford last started for Los Angeles. Akers had six carries for 22 yards, while Williams had one carry for nine yards and three receptions for an additional 30. Henderson was still with the team and logged six carries for 21 yards and a touchdown.