Jaylen Warren start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

We have made it to Week 13 of the NFL season. The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in a non-conference matchup. The Steelers' offense has been bad this season and hasn’t been able to perform consistently. While starting running back Najee Harris has seemingly taken a step back, rookie backup running back Jaylen Warren has impressed. Harris is dealing with an injury that could result in Warren taking on a bigger workload Sunday against Atlanta.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Jaylen Warren

Warren has played in 10 games so far this season. He missed last week’s game with an injury but has already been cleared and given a clean bill of health ahead of Sunday’s game. Warren only has 38 attempts on the season but has 190 yards, so is averaging 5.0 yards per carry. He has yet to find the end zone but has added 137 yards from 16 receptions through the air.

Start or sit in Week 13?

The Falcons' defense is allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. As the backup, there isn’t a ton of upside for Warren. If Harris is ruled inactive, though, Warren should be first in line for touches and should be started in your Week 13 fantasy football lineups. However, Harris returned to practice Friday and said he’d be able to suit up, which is bad news for Warren and fantasy football managers who roster him.