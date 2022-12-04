Van Jefferson start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

We have made it to Week 13 of the NFL season. The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up to welcome the Seattle Seahawks to town for an NFC West divisional battle. The Rams' offense is plagued with injuries, and they will already be down both Allen Robinson and Cooper Kupp. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been ruled out as well, so backup quarterback John Wolford will start his second game of the season. This is definitely a downgrade and could end up affecting the fantasy football value of those around them. Should you start Van Jefferson on Sunday?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Van Jefferson

Jefferson is a beneficiary of the injuries to Kupp and Robinson and has been seeing more targets in the offense. Unfortunately, those targets haven’t been coming from Stafford, so he hasn’t been able to take full advantage. Jefferson has played in five games and has caught nine of his 19 targets for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Last week, he was targeted six times and brought in three of them for 29 yards and a score.

Start or sit in Week 13?

It is tough to decide what to do with Jefferson. On the one hand, he is seeing a good amount of work in the offense; on the other, it will be Wolford trying to get him the ball against the Seattle defense. In Week 10, when Wolford was last under center, Jefferson caught all three of his targets for 27 yards and a touchdown. The Seahawks are allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts, so I would leave him on your bench this week and hope Stafford can return in Week 14.