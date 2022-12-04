Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

We are in Week 13 of the NFL season. The Los Angeles Rams will welcome the Seattle Seahawks to town for an NFC West Divisional matchup on Sunday. The Rams have a lengthy injury report and will already be without wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been ruled out, which will force John Wolford under center yet again. While this is typically a downgrade for those around him, tight end Tyler Higbee should still retain some of his fantasy football value.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

Higbee is one of the few pass-catchers for Los Angeles that has played in all 11 of the team’s games. He has 48 receptions on 73 targets for 430 yards. Honestly, the biggest knock against Higbee this year is just that he hasn’t found the endzone. He has a good target share for tight ends but is limited by Stafford being sidelined. Last week, Higbee wasn’t targeted, causing concern for this week’s matchup.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Seattle’s defense is allowing the second most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. This is a great matchup, and even without Stafford, Higbee should be started in your Week 13 fantasy football lineups. In Week 10, when Wolford last started for the Rams, Higbee caught all eight of his targets for 73 yards, so there is upside here.