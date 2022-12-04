Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Pelicans on Sunday

The Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans will meet Sunday afternoon with both teams sitting at the top of the Western conference after about a third of the season. Michael Porter Jr. will be out for Denver, while Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones remain sidelined for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 230.5.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets +1

With Ingram and Jones out, the Nuggets have the edge on the perimeter. Aaron Gordon has quietly been one of the most efficient players in the league, and Nikola Jokic continues to dominate opponents. Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum have been solid, but the Pelicans might not have the defensive chops to contain Denver’s wing players in this one. Take the Nuggets in this one.

Over/Under: Over 230.5

Over the last five games, the Nuggets and Pelicans both rank in the top 10 in points per game. That’s despite both teams missing some firepower on that side of the floor. There won’t be much defensive resistance from either side here so take the over, even on a higher total than usual.