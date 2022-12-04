Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Nets on Sunday

The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets meet Sunday in a rematch of last season’s first-round playoff series. Marcus Smart is questionable for this game for Boston with a hip issue, while Ben Simmons remains out for the Nets.

The Celtics are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 232.

Celtics vs. Nets, 6 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -3

Even if Smart doesn’t play, the Celtics have more depth than the Nets and are the better overall team. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were stymied by this group in the playoffs last year, so Boston knows the formula for slowing these guys down. Jayson Tatum has become the MVP favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook, and he should be the difference here. Take Boston to win and cover Sunday.

Over/Under: Under 232

The Celtics are on a heater when it comes to scoring, but the Nets haven’t quite matched them and are actually a solid defensive group. This number is too high to take the over, even with the amount of offensive firepower on the court. The under is the safer play here.