Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, December 4

With eight games on Sunday’s NBA slate, there are plenty of opportunities for bettors to target when it comes to player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s games with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nikola Jokic triple-double vs. Pelicans (+330)

The Nuggets big man has narrowly missed out on some triple-doubles over the last five games but this feels like a great spot for him to get one. The Pelicans won’t offer much resistance defensively, and the Nuggets are likely going to be in a close game. That means heavy minutes for Jokic and a high usage rate, which could lead to a triple-double.

Devin Booker under 2.5 3-pointers vs. Spurs (+135)

Booker has been on fire over the last two games, so there’s some significant risk here as indicated by the line. However, the Suns guard had actually gone under this line in four straight contests prior to the last two games. Booker has gone under this line in eight of his last 11 games and even with his recent hot streak, he might cool off a bit from deep against the Spurs.

Ja Morant under 8.5 assists vs. Pistons (-140)

Morant has gone under this line in the last two games, and six of the last nine games. The Grizzlies guard has been getting back to 100% and is averaging 27.2 points per game over the last five. Look for him to keep up that scoring against the Pistons, who have struggled to defend this season. That scoring emphasis should mean Morant goes under this assist line.