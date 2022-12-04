NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, December 4

We’ve got eight games on Sunday’s NBA slate, which means a decent offering when it comes to DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics, $4,900

With Marcus Smart questionable, both Brogdon and Derrick White are in play at this price. However, Brogdon is more likely to retain his value if Smart does suit up. The guard is coming off a disappointing game against Miami Friday, but had three straight 30+ DKFP showings prior to that contest. Back Brogdon to have a nice game against the Nets Sunday.

Deni Avdija, Washington Wizards, $4,200

Avdija has cooled off significantly since going on a tear last week but remains a great DFS play at this price. He continues to be involved in Washington’s rotation and should bounce back from a disappointing effort Friday against the Hornets.

Cedi Osman, Cleveland Cavaliers, $3,800

Osman has faded a bit recently but he gets plenty of minutes and is averaging 16.2 DKFP per game this season. The Cavaliers are using Osman in several spots, which helps him put together all-around stat lines and gives him a solid fantasy floor. At this price point, Osman is a great value add.