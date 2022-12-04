Jimmy Garoppolo start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers host the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, and it might take a huge effort from the 49ers offense to keep pace with the high-flying Dolphins. The 49ers defense has its work cut out for it and will likely need more from Jimmy Garoppolo and his skill position players than we saw last week against the Saints.

Garoppolo completed 26 of 37 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown in the 49ers 13-0 win over the Saints.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo had a huge Week 11 performance with four touchdowns leading to his best fantasy performance of the season. He followed that with a game that fit more into his range this season. He’s been scoring between 13 and 18 fantasy points every week since Week 4.

This week, he faces a Dolphins defense that gives up the third most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. It offers some upside, but Garoppolo has generally has been a low ceiling player even when there’s upside in the matchup.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Start Garoppolo in 2-QB and superflex formats, but sit him in single QB leagues.