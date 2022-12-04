Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The 49ers host the Dolphins in Week 13 and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk could find himself in a prime position for fantasy football managers. Deebo Samuel is listed as questionable with a quadricep injury after missing two days of practice and getting in a limited workout on Friday. The game gets going at 4:05 p.m. ET, but whether or not Samuel plays, Aiyuk is in a good position.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk struggled to meet expectations last year, but he’s turned into a fringe WR1 in fantasy football this year. He and Samuel are averaging the same weekly point totals (13.7) and Aiyuk ranks 17th overall at the position.

After back-to-back single digit performances in Weeks 4 and 5, he’s reached double digits every week since. During that time he’s had a pair of performances over 20 points and is coming off 11.5 points on five receptions for 65 yards against the Saints.

This week he gets a Dolphins defense that is giving up big points to opposing quarterbacks. They rank third worst in fantasy points allowed to the position, so we could be in line for a big day from Aiyuk.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Start as a WR2 in all formats with WR1 upside.