George Kittle start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The 49ers host the Dolphins in a huge Week 13 showdown and the 49ers offense will look to put together some fireworks. The unit is dealing with injuries once again heading into the inter-conference matchup. Running back Elijah Mitchell is finished for the regular season with a sprained MCL and wide receiver Deebo Samuel is questionable for Sunday’s game due to a quadricep injury.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers TE George Kittle

Kittle ranks seventh among tight ends in fantasy points scored, but is coming off a fairly light performance against the Saints. Last week, he had 5.6 points on three receptions for 26 yards. Considering his 24.4-point performance the week before, it was a disappointment. But Kittle remains a must-start tight end in all formats, and offers some flex value if needed as well. With Samuel questionable, there could be some additional upside for Kittle.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Start at TE in all formats, worth flex consideration as well.