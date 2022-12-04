Tyrion Davis-Price, Jordan Mason start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers host the Miami Dolphins in a huge Week 13 showdown, and the 49ers will be shorthanded at the running back position. Elijah Mitchell sprained his MCL and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season.

This opens the door for rookie reserves Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason. Both have been active for stretches this season, but until Mitchell’s injury last week, neither had seen significant playing time on offense.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RBs Tyrion Davis-Price, Jordan Mason

The question becomes which of the two to potentially grab and play. Mitchell saw significant work as a complement to Christian McCaffrey and had weekly fantasy value. McCaffrey injured his knee last week and while he is expected to play on Sunday, the 49ers will look to spell him for stretches.

Mason has been active more often than Davis-Price, although head coach Kyle Shanahan has said that is more due to special teams. Now that the 49ers will need a running back doing running back things, could Davis-Price get the nod? Mason seems more likely, but it’s enough of a question that if someone has Mason in your league, adding Davis-Price isn’t a bad idea.

Start or sit in Week 13?

It’s best to wait a week to see who gets work. But if you need a back or flex option, Mason is the better choice.