Tua Tagovailoa start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

We are in Week 13 of the NFL season. The Miami Dolphins are gearing up to fly west to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a deep revenge game. Head coach Mike McDaniel and running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. all came to Miami by way of San Francisco. As the team gears up for this non-conference matchup, the explosive Miami offense will be put to the test against the stout 49ers’ defense. Should you start quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday for your fantasy football lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa has played in nine games this season. He has completed 69.7% of his passes for 2,564 yards with 19 touchdowns and three interceptions. Tagovailoa wasted little time getting on the same page with Tyreek Hill this season, which has paid dividends. This will certainly be a tough test for him, though, against a stout defensive unit.

Start or sit in Week 13?

The 49ers’ defense is giving up the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Tagovailoa has the team around him to still be able to put up points against this defense. With Hill and Jaylen Waddle in tow, you should start Tagovailoa this week and watch him air the ball out.