Jeff Wilson start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Week 13 continues on Sunday, Dec. 4. The Miami Dolphins will fly west to take on the San Francisco 49ers on the road. This is a huge non-conference matchup and could easily be the game of the week. Multiple members of the Dolphins team have come over from the 49ers within the last season. Backup running back Jeff Wilson Jr. was traded from San Francisco to Miami at the 2022 trade deadline.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson

Wilson has only played in three games for the Dolphins, yet he is second on the team in rushing. He has 39 carries for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Prior to joining Miami, he had 92 rushes for 468 yards and two touchdowns with San Francisco, so hasn’t really missed a step. Wilson has six receptions on 11 targets for 58 yards and a touchdown for Miami and has taken advantage of starting running back Raheem Mostert dealing with an injury.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Mostert has been limited in practice this week with his injury and could end up missing the game. If Mostert sits, you should absolutely fire up Wilson, even in a tough matchup. If Mostert plays, Wilson has carved out a nice little role for himself. It would be a riskier start, but you could still play Wilson in deeper leagues with an active Mostert.