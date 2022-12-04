Mike Gesicki start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Week 13 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, December 4. The Miami Dolphins are set to head west and take on the San Francisco 49ers. This is a huge matchup for the week, even though it is a non-conference game. The Dolphins' high-octane offense will see if they can get the upper hand on the San Francisco 49ers. While he hasn’t had a fantasy-relevant season each week, tight end Mike Gesicki will still be an important piece of the Miami game plan for this game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

Gesicki has played in all 11 games for the Dolphins this season. He has 24 receptions on 36 targets for 269 yards and four touchdowns. The scores are nice, but Gesicki is, at best, the third option in this offense between Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. While you may be inclined to say that this is the perfect game for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to rely on his tight end, Gesicki may also be held back on the line to help block, causing concern for his fantasy value.

Start or sit in Week 13?

The 49ers are allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. This is a tough matchup for Gesicki in which you would be begging for a touchdown to make him worth a start. I’d sit him this week.