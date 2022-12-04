Isiah Pacheco start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Running back Isiah Pacheco has taken over as the RB1 for the Kansas City Chiefs. There was a ton of hype for him coming out of training camp, but he was relatively quiet the first few weeks. Now, he seems to be their guy. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco

Through 11 games, Pacheco has 97 carries for 455 yards and two touchdowns. He also has four receptions for 30 yards which have been the only disappointment for him. With as much as the Chiefs throwing the ball, they use Jerick McKinnon much more in the passing game than Pacheco. However, Pacheco has still been efficient just running the ball.

The Bengals have been decent against the run this season. They are allowing 112.2 rushing yards per game which ranks 13th in the NFL. I don't think Pacheco blows up for 100+ rushing yards this week, but I do think he’ll find himself in the end zone at least once. He’s a good play in fantasy this week.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Pacheco should start.