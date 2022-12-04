JuJu Smith-Schuster start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster has been the Kansas City Chiefs’ WR1 this season when healthy. He’s dealt with a few injuries including a concussion most recently. He signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs as a prove it deal before next free agency. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

In 10 games, Smith-Schuster has 49 receptions for 653 yards and two touchdowns. In this offense, you would think he has more touchdowns, but that is tough while he’s playing alongside Travis Kelce who leads the NFL in receiving touchdowns this year. Smith-Schuster has had quiet weeks since returning from the concussion injury as he hasn’t gone over 40 receiving yards since Week 8.

The Bengals have been in the middle of the pack against the pass this season. They are allowing 216.1 passing yards per game which ranks 16th. We saw this matchup last playoff and Mahomes fell just short of another spot in the Super Bowl with this loss. This will be a revenge game for Mahomes and he will have his way throwing against Cincinnati on Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Smith Schuster should start.