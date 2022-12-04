Skyy Moore start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, in what is a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game. Kansas City has cruised to a 9-2 record this season despite injuries to their receiving corps, which has opened opportunities for the likes of rookie receiver Skyy Moore. With a potentially high-scoring affair on the way, does the second-round pick make sense as a fantasy starter this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Skyy Moore

Moore has made the most of his opportunities in the last two weeks with injuries to JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney. The rookie receiver saw six targets in back-to-back games while putting up the most production in Week 12 when he finished with five catches for 63 yards and a season-high 11.3 PPR fantasy points. Moore’s fantasy ceiling will be tied to how crowded the Chiefs’ receiving room is on a given basis, though it appears that he may fall lower in the pecking order once again in Week 13.

While Toney is expected to remain out for Sunday’s contest, the expectation is that Smith-Schuster will be back for Kansas City’s bout with the Bengals. Smith-Schuster saw much success as the clear number two pass-catcher behind Travis Kelce, and with Marques Valdes-Scantling still in the fold, it remains to be seen how many targets will be left over for Moore. While the rookie is worth a roster spot for the remainder of the season, he may be a more valuable play depending on the opponent.

Start or sit in Week 13?

With Smith-Schuster back in the fold for Sunday’s game, it should mean fewer targets than Moore has seen in recent weeks. Fantasy managers should play it safe and keep Moore on the bench for this one.