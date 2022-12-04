Marquez Valdes-Scantling start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, in what will mark a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game. Many are predicting a high-scoring shootout between two talented offenses, which could mean the likes of Marquez Valdes-Scantling is set to play an impactful role for Kansas City. Could the veteran wideout slot in as a fantasy starter in leagues this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Valdes-Scantling has been lower in the pecking order amongst a crowded Chiefs receiving room, as he’s finished with just two double-digit fantasy performances in all of this season. But what has been more frustrating is that he’s yet to capitalize on injuries to Juju Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney in recent works, as fantasy managers would have assumed he would get more targets as a result. Instead, he’s seen no more than five targets in the last three games, with Smith-Schuster now expected to be back in the fold for Sunday.

The Bengals have allowed the eight-fewest fantasy points per game to receivers this season, but they are more or less average in pass defense, ranking 14th among all teams. With a rematch of the AFC Championship set this Sunday, many are banking on a shootout between two AFC contenders. It may be a stretch, but perhaps Valdes-Scantling can benefit from a few big plays here and there, with the ultimate goal of finding the end zone for at least one receiving score.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Valdes-Scantling is nowhere near a confident WR2 this week, but the potential high-scoring matchup could mean he’s an under-the-radar play. The veteran wideout has some flex appeal and makes sense as a starter for this contest.