Samaje Perine start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals play host to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13, marking the first time they have faced this opponent since the AFC Championship Game last season. Cincinnati has found its spark on offense once more as of late, and the play of running back Samaje Perine has undoubtedly been a factor. Does the veteran running back make sense to be included in starting fantasy lineups for this significant matchup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals RB Samaje Perine

To say Perine filled in admirably in the absence of Joe Mixon would be a true understatement. After surpassing double-digit fantasy points in just one of his previous nine games, the veteran running back had a seismic 30.2 PPR fantasy point performance in Week 11, only to follow up with a strong 19.3 PPR performance last week against the Titans. If Mixon is out then fantasy managers should have no hesitancy in starting Perine. But that may no longer be the case in Week 13.

Mixon is listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s AFC Championship rematch but still remains in concussion protocol. Fantasy managers will need to monitor his status, perhaps right up to kickoff, to determine whether Perine is a viable starting option this week. Of course, if Mixon is absent, then Perine has shown he can play an impactful role in the Bengals’ offense. But if the former is back once more, then Perine should once again see his usage slip with a lack of carries.

Start or sit in Week 13?

This is truly a game-time decision for fantasy managers to make, but perhaps Perine has carved out a role in the offense with his performance these last two games. He still has starting value as a flex play this week, and his upside immediately bumps up to RB1 if Mixon cannot go on Sunday.