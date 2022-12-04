Tee Higgins start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for a big matchup on Sunday as they play host to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Week 13 matchup features a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game, which could mean seismic performances from key playmakers. Tee Higgins has been on a tear over the last two weeks, but can he stay hot and make the case as a starter in fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Higgins has embodied the next-man-up mentality with Ja’Marr Chase being sidelined with a hip injury over the past month. As the Bengals' offense has found a resurgence, Higgins has put together back-to-back performances of 23.8 and 24.4 PPR fantasy points in the last two weeks, finishing with over 100 yards receiving in both of those two games. Chase’s status remains up in the air heading into Sunday, although there is a likelihood that he returns for this AFC Championship rematch. Regardless, Higgins may have already made the case to be a featured target for Joe Burrow going forward.

Many are expecting a high-scoring shootout between these two teams on Sunday, and if that comes to fruition it should benefit Higgins accordingly. Kansas City allows the sixth-most fantasy points to receivers this season, and their 21st-ranked pass defense gives up 233.5 yards per game through the air. If Patrick Mahomes forces Burrow to match him in making plays downfield, Higgins should continue to see targets even if Chase is lined up on the other side.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Higgins’ play over the last two weeks should keep him involved in the Bengals' passing game, no matter if Chase returns or not. Fantasy managers can start him in lineups accordingly with WR2 upside in this noteworthy matchup.