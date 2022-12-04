Hayden Hurst start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13, which will be a highly anticipated rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game. If a high-scoring game comes about on Sunday, it could mean big fantasy performances from a number of offensive playmakers. Can tight end Hayden Hurst make the case as a fantasy starter this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE Hayden Hurst

Hurst is coming off an 11.7 PPR fantasy performance last week against the Titans, in which he caught six of his nine targets for 57 yards. The tight-end position in fantasy is very much top-heavy, but Hurst’s consistent production over the course of this season has made him a reliable option in respective lineups. Like many players at his position, his fantasy ceiling is very much touchdown-dependent, but there’s an excellent chance to capitalize on what could be a high-scoring affair with the Chiefs on Sunday.

Kansas City allows a solid 7.2 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season, and they allow 233.5 passing yards per game, which ranks 21st in the league. The Chiefs also give up 22.1 points per game to their opponents, so there will be opportunities to capitalize on in the end zone. Even if Ja’Marr Chase returns on Sunday, Hurst has arguably carved out a role in Cincinnati’s offense and should still see a healthy dose of targets from Joe Burrow.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Hurst remains a consistently viable streaming option this week and has some TE1 upside if the game script plays in his favor. Fire him up as a starter in respective fantasy leagues this week.