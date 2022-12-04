Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs meet in Week 13, in what will be a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game. Fantasy managers have been left with much to be desired from Tyler Boyd recently, but perhaps the right matchup is what he needs to have a breakout performance. Does this week’s bout with the Chiefs make him a viable option in fantasy lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

The Bengals' offense has found a spark in the past couple of weeks, but even with the injury to Ja’Marr Chase much of his production has yet to carry over to Boyd. The veteran wideout was held to just two catches for 16 yards in Week 12, and he has yet to hit double-digit fantasy points since back in Week 8. Fantasy managers were expecting much more out of Boyd with Chase sidelined, and rightfully so, but it appears that the latter could be making his return on Sunday.

With Chase potentially back in the fold, it should only mean fewer targets for Boyd as a result. Additionally, Tee Higgins has been on a tear in the past few weeks, so Boyd could also be playing behind him in the pecking order. Still, there is a great chance that Sunday’s matchup could play into a back-and-forth high scoring affair, which means that Boyd could stand to benefit from a big play here and there. The Chiefs give up the sixth-most fantasy points to receivers, so perhaps there’s plenty of fantasy volume to go around for the Bengals wideouts.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Boyd has left much to be desired in recent weeks, but this week’s matchup with the Chiefs could be the opportunity to leverage for fantasy managers. He has solid flex appeal and should be a viable player in lineups for this week.