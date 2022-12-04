Andy Dalton start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Heading into the season, quarterback Andy Dalton was the set backup for the New Orleans Saints. Since Jameis Winston went down with an injury, Dalton has been starting for the Saints. He hasn't had much success as it seems like a rebuilding year for them to this point. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Andy Dalton

In nine games this year, Dalton has thrown for 2,023 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Saints are 3-6 with him starting and he hasn’t played well all year. In games where they score points, he’s still turned the ball over a bunch. I would expect Winston to be starting in New Orleans before the end of the year.

The Buccaneers have had a down year defensively. However, their passing defense has still been good. They are allowing 192 passing yards per game which ranks sixth in the NFL. They have dealt with a number of injuries just like the Saints this season. I expect them to limit Dalton all game.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Dalton should sit.