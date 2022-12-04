Jarvis Landry start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry was expected to have a great season as he was one of the big-name veterans the New Orleans Saints signed. He’s dealt with some injuries and the Saints' passing game has not been great. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Jarvis Landry

In seven games, Landry has 23 receptions for 257 yards and a touchdown. I don't expect his numbers to increase much as the season goes on either. Chris Olave is their number one and their best receiver. Dalton likes getting him the ball as well. Look for a quiet week from Landry if he plays.

With all the injuries the Buccaneers have dealt with, their pass defense has been good. They are allowing 192 passing yards per game which ranks sixth in the NFL. They are just like the Saints with all the injuries they have had on both sides of the ball. This is a must-win game for the Buccaneers, so I expect them to limit the Saints passing game a bunch.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Landry should sit.