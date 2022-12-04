Rachaad White start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 13. Running back Leonard Fournette is expected to return to the field after missing Week 12 with a hip injury, but he is still listed as questionable with an ankle issue for the upcoming matchup. Rookie Rachaad White has stepped up in his absence — is he a good choice to start on your fantasy lineup this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Rachaad White

White had a breakout performance at the end of November — including a 105-yard rushing game while Fournette was also playing. He grabbed 64 rushing yards and 45 receiving yards in last week’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns, and while Fournette’s return may affect his snap counts, White has taken full advantage of the rushing opportunities that he’s had.

Fournette, still listed as questionable, may sit out or play with a snap limit on Monday. White had his season-high rushing game while the RB1 was healthy, so I wouldn’t expect Fournette’s presence to affect White’s performance too much.

Start or sit in Week 13?

The Saints’ defense has allowed an average of 129 rushing yards per game. Go ahead and start White this week.