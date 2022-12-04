How to watch France vs. Poland in Round of 16 of 2022 World Cup

The 2022 World Cup heads into the second day of Round of 16 play as France faces Poland. The two sides kick off their elimination match at Al Thumama Stadium, with a 10 a.m. ET start time on FS1.

France comes into the match as a sizable favorite to advance at DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re installed at -310 to win in regular time and -700 overall to advance. Poland is +950 to claim a regular time upset and +475 overall.

The two sides have met once previously in the World Cup, with Poland claiming a 3-2 win in the third-place match at the 1982 tournament. They have met 15 other times in international competition and along with the World Cup match, France leads the all-time series 8-5-3. They haven’t played since France claimed a 1-0 in a 2011 international friendly.

France advanced to the knockout bracket by winning Group D with a 2-0-1 record. They beat Australia and Denmark but lost to Tunisia in the group finale. Poland advanced as the second place team in Group C, finishing 1-1-1 with a win over Saudi Arabia highlighting their performances. They advanced over Mexico on the goal differential tiebreaker.

France vs. Poland

Date: Sunday, December 4

Start time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.