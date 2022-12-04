How to watch England vs. Senegal in Round of 16 of 2022 World Cup

England and Senegal wrap up the second day of play in the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup. The winner will advance to face the winner of Sunday’s France-Poland matchup. England and Senegal meet at Al Bayt Stadium with kickoff set for 2 p.m. ET. The match will air on FS1.

England is a -190 favorite to win in regular time at DraftKings Sportsbook and a -425 favorite overall to advance. Senegal is +650 to claim a regular time upset and +320 overall to advance as the underdog. This is the first time these two squads have faced off in international competition.

The Three Lions reached the knockout stage by winning Group B with wins over Iran and Wales and a scoreless draw against the United States. This marks the 12th time England has reached the knockout stage of the tournament. Four years ago, they finished in fourth place. Their best effort of this century is a pair of quarterfinals appearances in 2002 and 2006.

The Lions of Teranga are making their second appearance ever in the knockout stage. They reached the quarterfinals in 2002, which was also their first time qualifying for the World Cup. Four years ago, they did not advance out of the group stage after a 1-1-1 performance.

England vs. Senegal

Date: Sunday, December 4

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.