 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

France vs. Poland picks, predictions in Round of 16 of 2022 World Cup

We go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for France vs. Poland in the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

By DKNation Staff
Tunisia v France: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Antoine Griezman of France celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal which was later disallowed after a VAR review due to an offside position during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Tunisia and France at Education City Stadium on November 30, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Photo by Liu Lu/VCG via Getty Images

Two European powerhouse teams meet in the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup when France take on Poland. France won Group D to arrive here, while Poland were able to survive a tense final day in Group C to advance as the runners-up on tiebreakers.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

France vs. Poland

Date: Sunday, December 4
Time: 10 a.m. ET
TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

France: -310
Draw: +425
Poland: +900

Moneyline pick: France -310

There might be better value taking France on the goal line (-1.5 at -105) but it’s hard to bet against the defending champions here. Poland haven’t played a knockout game in the World Cup since 1986. The country has struggled to qualify for the tournament consistently, so this is truly uncharted territory. France have the experience and talent edge. Take them to win fairly comfortably.

More From DraftKings Nation