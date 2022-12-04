England vs. Senegal picks, predictions in Round of 16 of 2022 World Cup

England and Senegal will meet for the first time ever on the field when they square off in the round of 16 Sunday at the 2022 World Cup. England enter as winners of Group B, while Senegal have overcome the absence of Sadio Mane to finish as the runners-up in Group A.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

England vs. Senegal

Date: Sunday, December 4

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

England: -185

Draw: +300

Senegal: +600

Moneyline pick: England -185

The “Three Lions” have been on fire offensively in this World Cup, scoring nine goals in two group stage games. The USA did hold England to a 0-0 draw, so it is possible to slow this team down. Senegal are more likely to try to outscore England than contain them, so there should be goals in this one. Take England to put more in the back of the net and move on to the quarterfinal round.