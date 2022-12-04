Aaron Rodgers start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers continue what many view as a lost season in Week 13 vs. the Chicago Bears. After that, the Packers will head into their bye week either 5-8 or 4-9 on the season. Aaron Rodgers was banged up last week on Sunday Night Football vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, dealing with his thumb injury and now ribs. We’ll break down Rodgers’ outlook for fantasy football this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers owns the Bears. We all know this. But does that mean you should start him in fantasy? Well, based on performance this season, the easy answer is no. Rodgers is having the worst season of his career. Even earlier in the season, when the Packers won 27-10 over Chicago, Rodgers failed to reach 250 yards passing and had only two TDs. It’s just very tough to trust Rodgers this late in the season with this being a pretty crucial week for fantasy. Plus, the injuries increase the risk of playing Rodgers.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Sit.