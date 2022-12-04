Aaron Jones start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers face the Chicago Bears in Week 13 on Sunday afternoon before their bye week. The Packers suffered a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week on Sunday Night Football. Despite the loss, the offense looked decent, putting up 33 points. We’ll take a look at RB Aaron Jones’ prospects for fantasy football heading into this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB Aaron Jones

In what has been viewed as a down season so far, Jones has still paced as a top-10 running back in PPR formats. He has double-digit fantasy points in five of the past six games. When did Jones have his best game all season you ask? Back in Week 2 in primetime vs. the Bears, when he had 132 rushing yards on 15 carries with a TD and another 38 yards on three catches and another TD for 32 fantasy points.

The Packers will have Aaron Rodgers starting at QB despite a few injuries. That could mean we see more touches for Jones in the run game. Considering his track record vs. the Bears, you’d think the game plan is to keep Jones involved early and often. He should see around 15-20 touches in a strong matchup.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Start. There’s really no reason to leave Jones out this week. He’s a very solid RB1/2 option in all formats.