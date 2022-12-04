 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of AJ Dillon ahead of the Packers’ Week 13 matchup against the Bears.

AJ Dillon of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers face the rival Chicago Bears in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday. The Packers are an uncharacteristic 4-8 on the season, third place in the NFC North. The offense has started to turn things around while the defense remains an issue. We’re going to take a look at RB AJ Dillon and his outlook for this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon

Dillon has not experienced the breakout season many believed could be in the works. He’s been fine for someone who is splitting a backfield with Aaron Jones. Dillon has 531 yards and two TDs on the ground this season, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. He’s coming off a score in Week 12 against the Eagles in primetime. That game was high scoring and Dillon has been up-and-down week-to-week in fantasy this season. He almost always gets to 10 touches but really needs to break off a big run or score to return value in fantasy football.

The Bears have QB Justin Fields back under center, which helps the game script. Chicago also has a weak rush defense, so that should bode well with the weather colder in December.

Start or sit in Week 13?

This is a tough call. In PPR formats, Dillon is an OK FLEX option. He’s not anything close to a safe RB2 play. If you have him in standard, you’ll likely need a TD to get there. It’s feasible, but risky.

