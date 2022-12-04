AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers face the rival Chicago Bears in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday. The Packers are an uncharacteristic 4-8 on the season, third place in the NFC North. The offense has started to turn things around while the defense remains an issue. We’re going to take a look at RB AJ Dillon and his outlook for this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon

Dillon has not experienced the breakout season many believed could be in the works. He’s been fine for someone who is splitting a backfield with Aaron Jones. Dillon has 531 yards and two TDs on the ground this season, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. He’s coming off a score in Week 12 against the Eagles in primetime. That game was high scoring and Dillon has been up-and-down week-to-week in fantasy this season. He almost always gets to 10 touches but really needs to break off a big run or score to return value in fantasy football.

The Bears have QB Justin Fields back under center, which helps the game script. Chicago also has a weak rush defense, so that should bode well with the weather colder in December.

Start or sit in Week 13?

This is a tough call. In PPR formats, Dillon is an OK FLEX option. He’s not anything close to a safe RB2 play. If you have him in standard, you’ll likely need a TD to get there. It’s feasible, but risky.