Christian Watson start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers enter Week 13 of the NFL season at 4-8 and trying to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. The Pack face their rival Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. Green Bay dominated the previous meeting earlier in the season, when rookie WR Christian Watson was still nursing an injury. We take a look at his fantasy football outlook for this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Christian Watson

Over the past three weeks, Watson has been one of the best WR plays in fantasy football. He’s followed up his 3-TD performance by catching three more TDs over the past two games, including going for 100+ yards last week vs. the Eagles. This is another great matchup for Watson, who should lead the Packers in targets despite fellow rookie WR Romeo Doubs looking to make a comeback.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Start. Especially in PPR formats. Watson has too high a ceiling to leave on the bench in most leagues.