Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers face the Chicago Bears in Week 13 of the NFL season on Sunday afternoon. The Packers are coming off a tough loss to the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football in Week 12. The positive out of that loss was the offense looked good. The negative is the health of QB Aaron Rodgers. We’re going to take a look at one of his targets: Allen Lazard.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Allen Lazard

Lazard was held in check last week with just two receptions on three targets for 24 yards. Lazard ranks third on the Packers with 40 receptions, but first in targets at 69. He caught a TD back in Week 2 when he made his season debut vs. the Bears but didn’t do much else.

There’s reason to believe there could be a fair amount of scoring in Packers-Bears. For one, neither team can play defense. Bears QB Justin Fields is expected to be back in the lineup, which helps the game script. Rodgers’ health is a concern but as long as he’s active, he’ll be playing. So what to do with Lazard?

Start or sit in Week 13?

Lazard feels like a sit. In PPR formats if you’re desperate, he isn’t a bad option as a FLEX. Lazard is a bit TD-dependent. If he can get into the end zone, that’ll help him return value. Also monitor the status of WR Romeo Doubs. If Doubs is out again, that helps Lazard’s target share/snaps.