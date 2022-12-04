Robert Tonyan start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers are limping into the last stretch of games this season. Fortunately, they’ve got a game against the rival Chicago Bears on the road. The Packers dominated the Bears in Week 2 in primetime. They’ll face a different Justin Fields this time around, however. The Packers’ offense will need to keep up with Fields’ rushing attack. Let’s look at the outlook for TE Robert Tonyan.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers TE Robert Tonyan

Tonyan is having a poor season but is still somehow leading the Packers in receptions this season with 44. His 362 yards receiving are also second on the team. The issue is Tonyan isn’t finding the end zone very frequently. Plus, a lot of his targets were in the beginning and middle portion of the season. Back in Week 2, Tonyan was held to just two catches for 11 receiving yards.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Sit. Tonyan isn’t getting much in terms of target volume and he’s unlikely to score based on results this season. Is the matchup good? Sure. Could Tonyan have a big game in a strong matchup? Of course. But he remains a risky play outside of deep PPR formats.