David Montgomery start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will play host to the Green Bay Packers in Week 13 as Sunday’s contest marks round two of this NFC North rivalry this season. When they last met, running back David Montgomery totaled over 100 rushing yards despite finishing with a loss. Does the veteran tailback make sense as a fantasy starter this week as he faces this run defense once again?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB David Montgomery

Montgomery managed to keep fantasy managers happy last week as he totaled double-digit fantasy points in Chicago’s loss to the Jets. The veteran tailback had 14.3 PPR fantasy points on 14 carries for 79 rushing yards, marking back-to-back games in double-digit fantasy scoring. Montgomery managed to salvage a day in which the Bears were playing from behind early on and clearly hindered by the absence of Justin Fields. Thankfully, the latter should not be a problem heading into this week’s matchup with the Packers.

Fields was left off the Bears’ injury report on Friday and appears set to make his return on Sunday. With their franchise quarterback under center once more, it should allow Montgomery to have a bit more ease in making plays against one of the league’s most vulnerable run defenses. Green Bay gives up 21.9 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, which is sixth-most in the NFL. They also allow the second-most rushing yards per game, and Montgomery already had success when they played each other back in Week 2.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Montgomery torched this Packers’ defense for 122 rushing yards back in Week 2, and there’s no reason to believe he can’t do it again in Week 13. Fire him up as a starter in fantasy lineups this week accordingly.