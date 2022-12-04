Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears play host to the Green Bay Packers in Week 13 as they hope to split the season series with their NFC North rivals. Chicago has made changes since these teams met back in Week 2, most notably by acquiring wide receiver Chase Claypool in a trade. Does the veteran wideout give them an edge this week, and does he make sense as a fantasy starter in respective leagues?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Chase Claypool

Claypool has suited up for the Bears in four games since being acquired by the Steelers, but it’s clear that the team is still waiting on his breakout game to occur. The veteran wideout has just seven catches on 16 targets for 83 scoreless yards since the trade, with Claypool never reaching double-digit fantasy scoring in either of those games. The loss of Darnell Mooney for the season, coupled with the return of Justin Fields on Sunday, might be the added opportunity that Claypool stands to benefit from. But he faces a tough matchup on paper with the Packers this week.

Green Bay allows an average of 20.0 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, which is the 11th-fewest in the league. While they have been susceptible on the ground, conversely they have been quite formidable in pass defense. The Packers allow the fourth-fewest opponent passing yards per game this season, which might not affect the likes of Fields, who can more than make up by making plays with his legs. But for the likes of Claypool, it could mean another week with a low fantasy ceiling.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Claypool has yet to truly make his mark on the Bears’ offense and it remains to be seen as to when that statement game will happen, but it happening against a stout Packers secondary this week seems unlikely. Feel free to sit Claypool in fantasy leagues this week.