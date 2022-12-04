Cole Kmet start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers meet in Week 13 of the NFL season, as Sunday’s contest marks the second time these two rivals will face each other this season. The Bears are hoping to bounce back from last week’s blowout and should be much healthier on offense heading into Sunday. The offense overall should get a much-welcomed boost, but does that ensure Kmet is a reliable fantasy starter in leagues this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TE Cole Kmet

Is it premature to say that Kmet’s best fantasy days this season are behind him? Based on the past couple of games it seems to be the case, as the third-year tight end has finished with under 10.0 PPR fantasy points in back-to-back games and under 40 receiving yards in each contest. Granted, he saw a team-high six targets last week with backup Trevor Siemian starting under center, but it’s clear that Kmet’s fantasy ceiling is tied to Justin Fields starting. Thankfully the second-year quarterback should be back on the field for Sunday’s matchup with the Packers.

Green Bay allows just 6.4 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season, and their defense allows the second-fewest passing yards per game to opponents. But the tight-end position in fantasy football is notably thin at depth, and Kmet might be worth the risk after the rapport he showed with Fields a couple of weeks back. While his back-to-back 20+ fantasy point performances in Weeks 9 and 10 were dependent on finding the end zone, having his franchise quarterback starting once more may give him the boost he needs.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Though the Packers haven’t been too accommodating to tight ends, the return of Fields undoubtedly gives Kmet’s fantasy ceiling a spark. Start him with some potential TE1 upside based on his synergy with Fields so far this season.